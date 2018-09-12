Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar paroled for 12 hours

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law, Captain Safdar (retd) were released on parole, initially for 12 hours, TV channels reported late Tuesday night.

They left for Lahore aboard a special plane. They would be kept confined to Jati Umra, their Raiwind residence.

It was reported the decision to release them early was taken by the Punjab chief minister on compassionate grounds. A TV channel reported that according to a government notification the time spent on travel from Adiala Jail to Jati Umra, Lahore, would not be counted in the parole period which may extended after approval by the Punjab cabinet.