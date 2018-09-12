Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ
The scope and limits of ‘change’

The scope and limits of ‘change’
NFC award and budget deficits

NFC award and budget deficits
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system
Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

SKM
Syed Khalid Mahmood
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Seeded trio beaten as National Ranking Snooker begins

KARACHI: The seeded trio of Muhammad Majid Ali, Muhammad Ijaz and Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir tasted defeat on the opening day of the Jubilee Insurance Ranking Snooker Championship 2018 here at the Karachi Gymkhana on Tuesday.

The other five seeded cueists, Muhammad Asif, Babar Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Aakash Rafique and Asjad Iqbal, started the campaign on a winning note in the event being contested by the 24 top ranked players of the country.

Local youngster Umair Alam created the first upset of the tourney as he toppled third seed Majid Ali 4-2 while unseeded Abdul Sattar blanked sixth seed Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir in straight frames in the all-Sindh encounter.

Haris Tahir, one of the most promising youngsters to have emerged from Punjab, caused another sensation by whacking fifth seed Muhammad Ijaz, also from Punjab, in straight frames.

Top seeded and defending champion Muhammad Asif came up with clinical performance as he emerged triumphant in both his matches on the opening day. First he outclassed Sirbuland Khan in straight frames before meting out similar treatment to Agha Bilawal later in the day.Second seed Babar Masih also won both his matches. But unlike Asif, he was extended to full seven frames by both his opponent Muhammad Shahbaz and Muhammad Naseem Akhtar.

Fourth seed Muhammad Bilal also had to endure tough competition before edging out both his rivals. He overcame Ali Haider 4-2 but he had to bring all his expertise into play to outwit the dangerous Haris Tahir after a grueling seven-frame battle.

Seventh seed Aakash Rafique was required to play his top game to overcome Naseem Akhtar, hailed as the most skilled young cueist of the country while eighth seed Asjad Iqbal was in total control during the course of his 4-1 win over Agha Bilawal.

All the cueists will be playing five matches in the preliminary rounds at the end of which the top two cueists from each of the four groups will be advancing to the knockout phase starting with quarter-finals on Saturday.

Results: Muhammad Asif (Punjab) bt Sirbuland Khan (KP) 4-0 (72-36, 58-20, 66-53, 69-15); Babar Masih (Punjab) bt Muhammad Shahbaz (Punjab) 4-3 (63-72, 24-83, 66-28, 81-41, 48-60, 59-21, 67-20); Umair Alam (Sindh) bt Muhammad Majid Ali (Punjab) 4-2 (24-59, 50-42, 73-44, 8-119, 48-40, 70-57); Muhammad Bilal (Punjab) bt Ali Haider (Punjab) 4-2 (37-66, 68-21, 64-44, 45-32, 45-58, 58-15); Asjad Iqbal (Punjab) bt Agha Bilawal (Sindh) 4-1 (44-56, 48-39, 70-23, 64-7, 66-30); Aakash Rafique (KP) bt Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Punjab) 4-2 (37-66, 68-21, 64-44, 45-32, 45-58, 58-15); Abdul Sattar (Sindh) bt Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir (Sindh) 4-0 (59-42, 46-18, 68-40, 57-32); Haris Tahir (Punjab) bt Muhammad Ijaz (Punjab) 4-0 (62-42, 73-58, 84-33, 69-37); Asif Toba (Punjab) bt Sohail Shahzad (Sindh) 4-2 (69-44, 4-82, 72-64, 31-84, 60-53, 74-8); Sharjeel Mahmood (KP) bt Khurram Hussain Agha (Sindh) 4-2 (36-46, 43-57, 69-7, 58-55, 72-0, 62-56); Rambail Gul (KPK) bt Muhammad Ahsan Javaid (Punjab) 4-0 (68-51, 55-25, 67-38, 50-3); Shahid Aftab (Punjab) bt Sultan Muhammad (Sindh) 4-3 (42-71, 62-57, 71-51, 6-71, 11-70, 104-1, 69-7); Muhammad Asif (Punjab) bt Agha Bilawal (Sindh) 4-0 (66-12, 69-34, 67-43, 80-45); Babar Masih (Punjab) bt Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Punjab) 4-3 (57-62, 16-71, 37-58, 58-66, 61-15, 71-16, 70-21); Muhammad Majid Ali (Punjab) bt Abdul Sattar (Sindh) 4-2 (15-9, 73-17, 71-23, 55-48, 2-59, 69-26); Muhammad Bilal (Punjab) bt Haris Tahir (Punjab) 4-3 (76-55, 0-86(86), 66-06, 52-65, 35-65, 63-55, 58-22).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children