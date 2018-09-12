New office timings in KP

PESHAWAR: In line with the federal government decision, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also changed office timings and issued new timing schedule for the provincial, divisional and district offices on Tuesday.

According to the notification, the office timings on Monday to Thursday would be from 9am to 5pm with 30 minutes break for prayer from 1pm to 1:30pm.

On Friday, the time will be from 9am to 5pm with one hour and thirty minutes break for prayer from 12:30pm to 2:00pm. The offices will continue to remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.