Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Islamabad

A
APP
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NBF Readers Club membership opens

Islamabad : A number of book lovers thronged to National Book Foundation (NBF) on Tuesday for getting membership of its most public oriented Readers Club scheme to avail 55 per cent discount on books of their choice.

The membership for Readers Club scheme opened on Friday and around 100 readers got membership of this scheme at the head office on very first day to avail discount on purchasing books.

NBF is offering membership of Readers Club scheme on first come first serve basis at head office of NBF as well as other regional branches.

A number of book lovers are also visiting NBF’s branches in different cities to get membership of this scheme.

NBF Managing Director Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed said Readers Club Scheme is the most attractive scheme of the foundation for the book lovers who wait anxiously for opening of this scheme. He said this scheme is playing vital role in inculcating book reading culture among the citizens and urged all the book lovers to bring one copy of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and two passport size photographs along with them to get readers club membership.

Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed said, the concerned officials have been directed to facilitate the visitors in availing membership.

Through this scheme, book lovers can avail the opportunity to get 55 per cent discount on all books excluding textbooks from NBF Bookshops and 50 per cent discount from NBF panel bookshops throughout the country, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'