NBF Readers Club membership opens

Islamabad : A number of book lovers thronged to National Book Foundation (NBF) on Tuesday for getting membership of its most public oriented Readers Club scheme to avail 55 per cent discount on books of their choice.

The membership for Readers Club scheme opened on Friday and around 100 readers got membership of this scheme at the head office on very first day to avail discount on purchasing books.

NBF is offering membership of Readers Club scheme on first come first serve basis at head office of NBF as well as other regional branches.

A number of book lovers are also visiting NBF’s branches in different cities to get membership of this scheme.

NBF Managing Director Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed said Readers Club Scheme is the most attractive scheme of the foundation for the book lovers who wait anxiously for opening of this scheme. He said this scheme is playing vital role in inculcating book reading culture among the citizens and urged all the book lovers to bring one copy of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and two passport size photographs along with them to get readers club membership.

Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed said, the concerned officials have been directed to facilitate the visitors in availing membership.

Through this scheme, book lovers can avail the opportunity to get 55 per cent discount on all books excluding textbooks from NBF Bookshops and 50 per cent discount from NBF panel bookshops throughout the country, he added.