Afforestation drive supported

Islamabad: A delegation of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce called on adviser to the premier on climate change Malik Amin Aslam Khan here at the ministry on Tuesday.

Climate change secretary Khizar Hayat Khan was also present in the meeting.

The visitors appreciated the 10 billion Plant for Pakistan afforestation campaign of the government and promised their maximum support for the successful execution of the initiative in Gujarat and adjoining areas.

They appreciated the government's efforts for afforestation declaring it need for the country's sustainable development.

The premier's adviser thanked the delegates for supporting the national cause of afforestation and said the government was rigorously pursuing its vision of Green Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"It is encouraging that all segments of the society are supporting us unconditionally," he said.

He said besides producing oxygen, the trees were also expected to help prevent flooding from glaciers in the north of the country.

He said the government was encouraging people, communities, organisations, business, industry and civil society to plant more and more trees in the country.