Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

AFP
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Schmid resigns as LA Galaxy coach, Kinnear to be interim

LOS ANGELES, California: Sigi Schmid resigned as coach of Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy on Monday, with Dominic Kinnear to serve as interim coach for the remainder of the 2018 campaign.

Schmid, a 65-year-old German-American, is the winningest coach in MLS history with 266 total regular-season and playoff wins as well as MLS Cup crowns in 2002 and 2008 and five US Open Cup titles.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step away from coaching at this time, but would like to remain in the game,” Schmid said.The move comes with the Galaxy at 10-10 with eight drawn for 38 points, one win outside a playoff position with six matches remaining this season.

“With six games remaining as the club fights for a playoff spot, I understand the timing of this decision is unfortunate,” Schmid said.“However, I believe this group can come together and fight for a spot this season under Dom’s guidance.”

Kinnear, a 51-year-old Scotsman, guided Houston to MLS Cups in 2006 and 2007 and coached 166 wins, third-most in MLS history.“Our focus now is to win as many games as possible through the end of the season,” Kinnear said.

Schmid had complained about being unable to bring defensive help in the mid-season transfer window, the Los Angeles Times reported.“We respect Sigi’s decision and we will continue to focus on our push for playoffs as we move forward,” Galaxy president Chris Klein said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'