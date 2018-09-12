Pakistan, India clash to be a close one: Younis

LAHORE: Former skipper Younis Khan said on Tuesday Pakistan’s tie against India in Asia Cup could be a close one as the teams were equally strong.

Speaking to reporters at a camp for Balochistan cricketers in Quetta, Khan said regular series between the two countries is important. “A series like Ashes can be played between the two teams,” he added.

“It doesn’t have to be every year. It could be every two years or three years,” he said. On the subject of leagues and domestic cricket, the veteran batsman said Pakistan Super League (PSL) is important for the improvement of cricket in the country. “Bangladesh and India have their own leagues and their cricket has vastly improved,” he said.

Khan added these leagues are a good way to find new talent. “Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi all came through PSL,” he added.

Moreover, he added, department cricket is now in competition with regional cricket. “The important thing is to give the same importance to domestic cricket that we give to international cricket,” Khan said.He added that if money was poured into the domestic circuit, there would be better results.

Pakistan team reaches Dubai

LAHORE: Pakistan team reached Dubai on Tuesday morning to figure in the Asia Cup which begins from September 15.Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq failed to accompany the Pakistani squad because of visa issues.

Sources told ‘The News’ Imam would join the team in Dubai in the next 24 hours.Talking to reporters before the departure, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said the team had prepared a lot for the tournament and would try its best to perform well.

He said that spinners would play a key role in the Asia Cup. The final of the tournament will be played on September 28.This year’s Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi.