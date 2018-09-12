Wed September 12, 2018
National

SS
Sabir Shah
September 12, 2018

Kulsoom could last 385 days after her cancer diagnosis

LAHORE: Former Pakistani First Lady, Kulssom Nawaz Sharif, fought with deadly throat cancer for a year and 20 days, or 385 days to be more precise. She was diagnosed with throat cancer on August 22, 2017 in London while undergoing medical checkups.

This was the second blow in 25 days for the Sharif family after former Premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Panamagate Case on July 28, 2017 on charges of concealing his salary from a Dubai-based company.

The British doctors at London’s famous Harley Clinic had initially thought the cancer was treatable. Urbane, soft-spoken and undoubtedly dignified, Kulssom Nawaz had left for London on August 17, 2017.

Her flight from Lahore had departed just hours ahead of her scheduled appearance before the Election Commission of Pakistan, where her nomination papers were to be scrutinized for the NA-120 by-polls of September 17, 2017.

It may be coincidence that while Kulssom shares her death date (September 11) with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, her husband Nawaz Sharif was officially born on the same date (December 25) as the founder of Pakistan.

