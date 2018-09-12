Posts vacant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: The patients have been facing difficulties in getting health facilities as 24 posts of specialist doctors and medical officers are lying vacant in the District Headquarters Hospital, Hangu. Medical Superintendent of the DHQ, said on Tuesday that the hospital was facing shortage of five specialist doctors.
Comments