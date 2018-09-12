KP NAB begins probe against Capt Safdar

ISLAMABAD: NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday began an inquiry against the Captain Safdar and his children regarding corrupt practices and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income, Geo News reported while citing a notification. According to the notification, the accountability bureau has requested for details of assets from Capt Safdar, his wife Maryam Nawaz and their children.

The Bureau’s KP branch has written a letter to the deputy commissioners of the districts for the details. “An investigation is under way against Captain Safdar and others in a corruption case,” the letter from NAB stated. Moreover, the letter said the asset details of Safdar and Maryam should be provided. NAB KP had also previously asked for details, however, they had not been given.