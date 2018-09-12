CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Yao Jing, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Tuesday, says an ISPR press release. During the meeting, the COAS reiterated that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the economic future of Pakistan and its security shall never be compromised.



While matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues, were also discussed during the meeting. The Chinese ambassador appreciated the conduct of successful visit of Chinese foreign minister and across-the-board support for the CPEC in Pakistan.