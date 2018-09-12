Metro donates to Edhi Foundation

KARACHI: Metro Pakistan (MCCPK) lent its support to Edhi Foundation and; thus, the vulnerable factions of the society under its care and share initiative, and in alignment with the UN on the International Day of Charity, a statement said on Tuesday.

It is recognised as a day when organisations, NGOs and stakeholders all around the world rally together to make a positive difference, it added. Metro Cash & Carry Pakistan strongly believes in sustainable development by delivering economic, social and environmental benefits to all stakeholders.

Metro Pakistan donated several cartons containing an array of supplies such as cushions, pillows, bed sheets, blankets, towels, sweaters, garments, baby clothes, sports items, and crockery among other items for residents of Edhi homes.