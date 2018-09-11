Army donates over Rs1b to dams fund COAS hands over cheque to CJP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army on Monday donated over one billion rupees to the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar here at the Supreme Court of Pakistan and presented a cheque of Rs1005.919 million as donation to Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

During the meeting, the Army Chief also gave a letter to the chief justice on his behalf wherein it was mentioned that the Pakistan Army has received well, the decision of Chief Justice of Pakistan regarding construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that in order to support this national cause, Pakistan Army officers including civilian Officers paid out of defence estimate (two-day pay) while junior officers/soldiers and civilians paid out of defence estimate (One day pay).

Similarly, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also said in the letter that Pakistan Army’s Welfare Organisations have also voluntarily made contributions to this cause.

In this respect, the Army Chief said that an accumulated amount of over Rs one billion has been collected and is being deposited in the Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund.