Tue September 11, 2018
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

ECC again defers gas price hike decision

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Six more cabinet members sworn in

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

REUTERS
September 11, 2018

Man arrested after seven wounded in Paris knife attack

PARIS: French police detained a man who wounded seven people in a knife attack in central Paris late on Sunday, police and judicial sources said on Monday, adding there was no initial indication the incident was linked to terrorism.

The attacker, who one police source said was from Afghanistan, stabbed tourists and passersby along the Bassin de la Villette, a popular outdoor canal area in the northeast of Paris where many people gather on warm evenings.

Among those stabbed were two British tourists, a judicial source said.They and two others remain in hospital with severe wounds, although they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Witnesses cited by French media said a group of men playing boules threw heavy metal balls that are used in the popular game at the attacker, with one hitting him on the head and stalling him. Thierry, a witness quoted on BFM TV, said a group of people then assailed the attacker.

“Someone with a wooden stick smashed him across the knees and he fell to the ground,” he said. “Loads of people arrived, some were saying ´kill him´ but one guy who was pinning him down said ´no, the last thing we must do is kill him. ´”Police and ambulance crews arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, witnesses said, and the man was taken into custody. While the motives for the attack remain unclear, a judicial source said it did not appear to be akin to other attacks carried out by Muslim militants in Paris in recent years. “Police didn´t find any initial indication the attack was linked to terrorism,” the source said. “But the anti-terrorism prosecutor´s office is following how the investigation proceeds closely.

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

