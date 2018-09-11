Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

SIA
Syed Inikhab Ali
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Oltmans wants forwards to be polished

KARACHI: Pakistan head coach Roelant Oltmans has submitted his report to PHF about the performance of the Green-shirts in the recently concluded Asian Games in Jakarta, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

According to the sources, Oltmans has prepared a comprehensive report, stating the performance of each player.

He stated that the execution of structure in the possession of the ball needed improvement. The structure is clear to the players but in tight situation the focus is on individual play instead of team effort, he wrote. He said the team scored 46 goals in seven matches.

He said the team was progressing well as Pakistan conceded only four goals, which was less than all other teams. “We need to improve our PC defense as well, although we conceded only three goals on PC during the whole tournament,” he added.

“Although PC conversion ratio increased, we did not score off our last six corners,” he added. He emphasised grooming of forwards. “We need a higher PC conversion rate in top matches from our main drag flickers,” he said.

Oltmans is satisfied with the players’ attitude, both on the field and off the field. Pakistan received three yellow and two green cards. He said that Pakistan scored 47 goals. Seven goals were scored off PCs, 27 were field goals and two on penalty strokes.

Atiq scored eight goals, Toseeq and Ali Shahn six each, Mubashir and Abu Bakar five each, Irfan four, Ejaz, Umar Bhutta and Dilber three each, Rizwan two and Junaid one goal.He added that Pakistan got 48 PCs in the tournament and scored 17 times, a conversion rate of 35 percent, which is much higher than the Commonwealth Games. “But in the main matches we scored 14 percent which is not high enough at this level,” he said.

Oltmans said that Pakistani forwards created 133 opportunities and scored 27 times, a conversion rate of 20 percent. Against Japan, nine opportunities were created and against India 12, but not a single goal could be scored. Oltmans also stressed the need for further improvement in the fitness of the players.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'