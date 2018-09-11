CDA demolishes five dozen buildings along Kashmir Highway

Islamabad: During three-day operation, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) with assistance of Islamabad administration and Police demolished around five dozens buildings on right

of way of the Kashmir Highway.

On third and last day of the operation, the enforcement teams used heavy machinery to raze multi-storey markets having shops and residential rooms and other structure. The demolished buildings also include marquees and workshops in Sector G-12 facing Kashmir Highway.

On Saturday, the crackdown was launched on right of way of Kashmir Highway in Sector H-13. An official of CDA present at site of the operation said all structures built inside Sector G-12 are illegal but so far there is no plan to extend operation as it required a strategy on larger scale. The official said in all 56 buildings in sectors H-13 and G-12 were demolished during three-day operation.