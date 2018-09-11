Promotion of technical education stressed

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday said promotion of technical education was inevitable for the alleviation of poverty.

He said this while chairing a meeting to discuss the promotion of technical education, training programme of TEVTA and a plan to bring training programmes under one umbrella. He said youth could be empowered by imparting technical training. He said trained human resource has a pivotal role to attain the destination of self-reliance and strengthening national economy.

Aslam said testing system of institutes of technical education would be improved. He said under the 100-day plan of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the process of revamping the departments has been started and results will soon be appeared.

He further said work should be accelerated to bring the technical institutes under one umbrella and for this purpose, rule of business would also be changed.

He said billions of rupees have been spent on training programmes therefore the audit of the programmes should be done. He said soft loan would be provided to the graduates of TEVTA and this programme would be launched soon.

Secretary industries, officers of planning & development and zakat & ushr departments also attended the meeting.

education: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas on Monday attended the education taskforce meeting through video link from Civil Secretariat.

According to a handout, the meeting was chaired by Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood from Islamabad while representatives of different provinces and educationists also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed different issues in detail including schooling of 25 million out of school children, unified educational system and provision of quality education.

Murad apprised the meeting about the performance of Punjab school education department, problems being faced and the future strategy. He said special attention should be given to quality education and teachers training and result-oriented reforms would be introduced in education sector.

Later, the minister attended a meeting of CEOs (Education) of Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions. The CEOs apprised the minister about problems of their respective districts and gave various proposals for the solution of the problems.

LCCI: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) on Monday donated one million rupees to the Government College University Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) for the scholarships of financially-challenged students. The scholarships would be given every year on merit.

Malik Tahir Javaid Bashir, LCCI President, handed over the cheque to Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah while EFT Executive Committee Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, LCCI Vice-President Zeeshan Khalil and EFT Trustee Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman were also present on the occasion.

Malik Tahir said unfortunately he was not a Ravian, but he had trust in working of GCU and its endowment fund. He also pledged to provide more funding to the trust.

Prof Khalid said cost of education was rising every year and collective efforts were required to help the bright students of the society who could not afford their academic expenses.