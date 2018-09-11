‘Govt to protect growers’ rights’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmad Langerial has said the government will not leave sugarcane farmers in the lurch this year.

Presiding over a meeting with representatives of the sugarcane industry here on Monday, he said hopefully the sugarcane industry would join hands with the government of Punjab and the crushing season of sugarcane could start timely as due to any delay in the season, farmers had to bear losses because weight of their sugarcane reduced with each passing day. Moreover, farmers should be paid as per announced support price of sugarcane.

Delay in payment will not be tolerated this year, he said, adding that the government of Punjab stood by farmers and farmer’s grievances would be redressed. US envoy: US Consul General Colleen Crenwelge on Monday called on Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani here at Civil Secretariat. Matters of mutual interests and bilateral cooperation were discussed in the meeting. The chief secretary said Punjab has vast business opportunities.