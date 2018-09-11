Hospitals to remain alert in Muharram

LAHORE: Punjab Health Department has directed all the teaching and other hospitals to ensure round the clock health services in Muharram.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar directed all Vice-Chancellors of health universities, principals of medical colleges and medical superintendents of hospitals to prepare and follow special duty rosters of emergency departments, operation theaters and pharmacies. “Ensure availability of medical, nursing, paramedical and support staff including administrative staff round the clock,” he said.

The secretary stressed the availability of sufficient number of beds to meet any eventuality and also directed to make arrangements for availability of blood of various groups during Muharram especially on Ashura.