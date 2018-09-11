PU announces BA/BSc results

LAHORE: The Punjab University announced BA/BSc Annual Examination 2018 on Monday. According to a press release, 224,143 candidates appeared in BA/BSc Annual Examination 2018 out of which 99,366 candidates passed while the overall pass percentage was 44.33. The number of candidates who appeared in BA/BSc Annual Examination Part-I 2018 was 131,815 out of which 51,980 candidates passed while pass percentage was 39.43. The number of candidates who appeared in BA/BSc Annual Examination Part-II 2018 was 84,266 out of 43,767 candidates passed while pass percentage was 51.94.

The number of candidates who appeared in BA/BSc Annual Examination 2018 (Composite) was 5,608 out of 1,968 candidates passed while pass percentage was 35.09. The number of candidates who appeared in BA/BSc Annual Examination 2018 (Special Categories) was 2,454 out of 1,651 candidates passed with pass percentage of 67.28. The number of candidate appeared in BA/BSc Annual Examination 2018 (male) was 67,013 out of 20,534 candidates passed while pass percentage was 30.64. The number of female students was 157,130 out of 78,832 passed while pass percentage was 50.16.

According to the results, BSc student Muhammad Umer Ali roll number 020520 got overall first position and obtained 712 marks. While BSc student Sidra Khan of Punjab Group of Colleges, roll number 067239 got second position by securing 711 marks while BSc student Rukhsana Nazer of Punjab Group of Colleges, roll number 083714 stood third by securing 699 marks. In BA, Saima Jabeen roll number 010423 stood first by securing 666 marks.

While Shazma Rehman roll number 039188 stood second by securing 646 marks and Zeenat Anmol roll number 064009 stood third and obtained 641 marks.

scholarships: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has said women’s education was a must because if we want to produce a great nation, we must produce educated mothers. He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony for position holders of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination 2018 at Al-Raazi Hall.

Acting Controller of Examinations Abdul Rauf, Additional Controller Raja Shahid Javed, deans of various faculties, senior faculty members, students and their parents were present on the occasion.

Prof Niaz said no nation could prosper without giving importance to education. He said education must be our priority because we have no future without education. “PU was making efforts to make academic programmes at par with international academic programmes. We are improving our BA/BSc degree programme as our graduates must have skills relevant to their fields,” he said.