Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

World

AFP
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian opposition leads protests at high fuel prices

NEW DELHI: Indians set tyres on fire, vandalised petrol stations and blocked roads and railways on Monday as opposition parties led nationwide demonstrations against rising fuel prices.

The protests were called by the opposition Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi, who is looking to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in general elections expected in early 2019.

"Ever since the BJP came to power (in 2014) fuel prices have been going up. Prime Minister Modi has failed to deliver on his promises to the people," Gandhi, 48, told a crowd in Delhi.

"Your money is being looted... Hatred is being spread. Wherever you see, Indians are fighting one another," said the scion of the long-powerful Gandhi-Nehru dynasty.

Police and demonstrators scuffled in the central state of Madhya Pradesh -- currently held by the BJP, but which goes to the polls this year -- as protestors attacked a petrol station, television pictures showed.

Similar incidents were reported in the financial hub of Mumbai, in Modi’s home state of Gujarat and in the eastern state of Bihar. India’s rupee hit a new record low of 72 to the dollar last week as emerging market currencies suffered losses. This has made India’s massive imports of oil, priced in dollars, more expensive.

Further strain on the economy has came from the government’s surprise removal of vast quantities of cash from the system in 2016, and from a drive to simplify the tax code launched in 2017.

A Mood of the Nation survey of 15,000 respondents in April and May showed Modi’s popularity rating dipping two percentage points from 2014 to 34 percent while Gandhi’s rose eight points to 24 percent.

In a speech late on Sunday, Modi was in bullish mood nonetheless. "We have started our journey (towards general elections) with confidence. We enjoy the confidence of 1.25 billion people of India," he said in the capital.

"We do not see any challenge (from the opposition). Their allegations are based on falsehoods and web of lies... When they were in power they were a failure, and they are a failure even when they are in opposition."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book