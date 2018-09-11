Tue September 11, 2018
Newspost

September 11, 2018

Build dams

The chief justice of Pakistan should be lauded for taking such bold steps with regard to the construction of dams. The water crisis in Pakistan has turned into a critical problem. It is being feared that Pakistan will become a water-stressed country by 2025. Keeping in view the severity of the situation, the chief justice has set up the dam fund. It is important to mention that Pakistan doesn’t have resources to store water.

This is the main reason why the country cannot store rainwater. It is heartening to note that the chief justice has finally taken notice of the issue. Now, the prime minister has also urged overseas Pakistanis to donate generously to the fund. We wish to see the dam being constructed in a timely manner. This will allow Pakistan to deal with the water crisis efficiently.

Muhammad Hassan Raza

Karachi

