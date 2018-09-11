Poor governance

Ghotki is being ruined by irresponsible hands that are suspected of being involved in corruption and the misappropriation of funds allocated for sanitation and the overall maintenance of the city. There is no sanitation in the city. Gutters are overflowing and most of the roads are filled with sewage. All rickshaws are without meters and number plates. Drivers are charging exorbitant fares and adding to the people’s woes. During the night, they double their fares, especially when they see families with women and children. There is no rate list of fares.

The elected members of national and provincials assemblies from this constituency are not aware of the miserable conditions of Ghotki. Residents hopes that the authorities concerned will take measures to improve the situation. Besides, an inquiry should be ordered regarding the utilisation of funds allocated for the repair of roads and other infrastructure.

Deen Muhammad Ghoto

Islamabad