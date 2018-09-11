Class IX student gang-raped in Daska

DASKA: A class 9 student was raped twice by four accused here. Daughter of Inayatullah, a resident of Mohallah Ghanipura, was going to school when four people, Adeel, Adil, Irfan and Sufian, allegedly abducted her about five months ago. The accused took the girl to an unknown place where they raped her. They also filmed the incident.

On Monday, the accused contacted the victim and asked her to come to a place along with Rs 900,000 and 20 tola gold ornaments to take the video from them. When the victim reached there, the accused again raped her. Later, the accused fled along with cash and gold ornaments.