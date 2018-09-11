Experts call for indigenous, renewable energy resources

Islamabad: Panellists at the fourth international conference on power generation systems and renewable energy technologies here on Monday called for exploiting indigenous and renewable energy resources and stopping sole reliance on fossil fuels.

The event organised by the International Islamic University (IIU) Department of Mechanical Engineering began on the university's Faisal Masjid campus. Experts, researchers and academicians discussed topics such as ocean energy and hydro power generation, fossil fuels power generation system and technologies and renewable energy systems.

PTI's National Assembly member Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said the government was keen to have a linkage between academia and the relevant ministries. He said research would be the top priority and projects relevant to the needs of society would be encouraged.

The lawmaker recalled his student life at the IIU and paid rich tributes to the mother intuition. He assured of every possible support to all the disciplines of the university. Former chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Dr Ansar Parvez said energy needs should be met in a way that resources of the future generations should not be compromised. He discussed accidents across the world happened in the nuclear plants and also elaborated on misconceptions about risk factors. He also explained use and impact of using hydel, wind and solar power energy resources.

He maintained that all resources should be used with a balance and pressure must not be shifted on a single resource at a stretch. He urged that renewable energy technologies and resources were the need of hour. “We will have to find indigenous solutions to the indigenous problems” said IIU rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai.

He said Pakistan was facing an acute shortage of energy and relevant institutions must mull over utilising 800 kilometre coastal belt, nuclear power resources, ample sun shine across the year. The IIU rector said the focus on fossil fuels and ignoring renewable energy resources was not a prudent strategy. Urging research-based development, Dr. Masoom said the IIU had built a state of the art centre for advanced electronics and photovoltaic engineering through Islamic Development Bank, which will be a platform for initiating solar power projects with an exquisite feasibility and research.

IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said the Muslim world must focus on usage of contemporary technologies and utilise the resources of Muslim countries for the betterment of Muslims across the world. He said the IIU had a vision to provide solution to the contemporary problems and the university’s present efforts through linkages with IDB and Saudi universities was part of such intention. "Such gatherings will provide solutions to the main issues of Pakistan and Muslim world," he said.

Earlier, dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Dr. Muhammad Amir welcomed the audience and elaborated on the objective and sessions of the conference. It was also attended by IIU Vice Presidents Dr Muhamamd Tahir Khalily, Dr Aqdas Naveed Malik, Dr Farkhanda Zia, Head DME Dr. Saeed Badshah, faculty members, students and relevant officials of the university.