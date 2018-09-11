Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

High treason case: Special Court to conduct hearing on daily basis from Oct 9

ISLAMABAD: The Special Court hearing high treason case against former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf on Monday sought written statement from federal government to state as to whether the accused could be produced before it on the next date of hearing.

The Special Court comprising Justice Yawar Ali and Justice Nazar Akbar resumed hearing on the complaint lodged by former PML-N government seeking initiation of high treason proceedings against the former president for imposing emergency rule on November 3, 2007.

The court decided to hear the instant high treason case against former military dictator on daily basis from October 9. Justice Yahya Afridi asked Naseeruddin, a member of the prosecution team, to argue the case on October 9, adding that all statements have already been recorded in the matter.

Justice Yahya Afridi inquired from the government representatives if any step was taken for producing the accused before it to which the court was informed that the Interpol has been approached in the matter however, request for issuing red warrant for Musharraf was declined.

At this the court then directed the Ministry of Interior to submit before the court on October 9, written statement for producing the accused before it. The court further ruled that from October 9, hearing into the matter will be conducted on daily basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that on last hearing, held on August 28, Secretary Interior Yousaf Nasim informed the court that the Interpol has refused to issue red warrant for former president Pervez Musharraf, saying red warrant cannot be issued in political nature cases.

Justice Yawar Ali then had directed the federal government to decide as to how the treason case against the former president could be decided in his absence and adjourned further proceedings till September 10.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book