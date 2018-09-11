ATC reserves ruling on bail plea in Rerween Rehman murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the Perween Rehman murder case reserved its order on the bail plea of accused Rahim Sawati till September 11.

Sawati had moved the bail application asking the court to grant him bail. The court, after hearing the arguments, announced it had reserved its ruling till September 11.

The court adjourned the hearing of the murder case till September 18 on the request of the public prosecutor, who claimed that since the witnesses were not provided due security, they were hesitant to come to the court to record their statements. The prosecutor further said that the complainant in the case was also not safe.

He asserted that the complainant and the witnesses were being threatened and restrained from recording their statements. At this, the court against issued an order for providing due security to a prosecution witness who was due to record his statement.

Defence attorney Salahuddin Panhwar has already told the court that the prosecution witnesses were facing threats. He said he himself was facing threats for contesting the murder case. He mentioned that family members of Perween Rehman were also facing threats. He argued that the Supreme Court had already passed an order to provide security to the victim’s family, but no action had been taken by the authorities concerned in this regard. Two accused, Noor Muhammad and Ahsanuddin, have been declared proclaimed offenders in this case.