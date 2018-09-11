Health Asia exhibition starts today

KARACHI: The 15th Health Asia International Exhibition and Conference will start from September 11, 2018 at the Karachi Expo, a statement said on Monday.

The three-day exhibition, incorporating Pharma Asia International Exhibition and Conferences is the biggest annual health and pharmaceutical industry event of Pakistan, it added.

Around 500 delegates, representing around 25 countries, are attending the exhibition. The delegates are from China, Singapore, India, US, Britain, Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy, Turkey etc.

The companies participating in the exhibition will showcase 912 brands at different stalls, it said. Companies belonging to health, pharmaceutical and research will display their products at six halls of the expo centre, it added.

The organisers will hold over 30 seminars on the health issue during the event. The seminars will be attended by national and international scholars, who will share their expertise in the field, it added.