Copper drops

Melbourne: London copper fell on Monday in light trade after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to ratchet up trade tariffs on China, raising concerns about weaker demand growth for metals.

In August, China´s trade surplus with the United States widened to a record even as the country´s export growth slowed slightly, an outcome that could push President Trump to turn up the heat on Beijing in their cantankerous trade dispute.

"The markets once again are drifting with the usual fears of trade wars," said broker Kingdom Futures in a report.

China´s producer inflation cooled in August amid softening domestic demand, pointing to a steadily slowing growth in the world´s second-biggest economy and largest copper user. London Metal Exchange copper fell by 1.3 percent to $5,859 a tonne by 0709 GMT, after closing mostly flat in the previous session.