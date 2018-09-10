Another woman commits suicide in Chitral

Print Story
CHITRAL: A married woman committed suicide by jumping into Chitral River over domestic issue in remote Rech village on Sunday, official sources said.
They said that one Sakeena Bibi, 17, wife of Zar Ahmad Khan allegedly ended her life by jumping into Chitral River in Rech village.
