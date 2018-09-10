Entry of 20 clerics banned in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration has banned entry of 20 clerics into the district during Muharram.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair through a circular imposed a ban on the entry of 20 scholars in the district stating that violators of ban would be taken to justice under strict relevant laws.

The circular indicated a strict legal action against those involved in hate speeches and anti-sectarian wall-chalking.

The district administration held meetings with scholars from different sects. It sought their support for maintaining peace and tranquility during Muharram.