Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Top Story

A
Agencies
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Governor’s House in Murree opened for public

LAHORE: After Governor’s House in Sindh opened its doors to public for the first time, it emerged on Sunday that the Governor’s House in Murree has been made accessible to the public as well.

The decision came after Punjab Governor Chaudhry M Sarwar gave the order upon Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives.

The public will be able to visit the Governor’s House in Murree from 10:00AM to 6:00 PM. On Sept 7, Sindh Governor’s House opened its door for citizens. Speaking to the media, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had said a complaint cell would be created at Gate Number 4 of the Governor’s House. "During the week, for a day I will monitor the cell," he said.

The public has been allowed to walk in the spacious

garden and permitted to enter the historic building. Following the win in the recent general elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said it would take austerity measures to curb excessive expenditure and promised to end the VVIP culture of government functionaries.

The party’s nominated governors in Sindh and Punjab, Imran Ismail and Chaudhry Sarwar, had also promised to use the minimum resources for themselves from the government expenditure.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book