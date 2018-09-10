Section 144 slapped in twin cities for Muharram

Islamabad : The capital administration has imposed a complete ban on pillion riding for two months to thwart any untoward incident during Muharram-ul-Haram. The ban on pillion riding has been imposed under Section 144.

Similarly, Rawalpindi administration has also imposed complete ban on pillion riding from 1st of Muharram till 10th of Muharram. All kinds of pamphlet distribution, wall chalking and harsh speeches will be banned in the twin cities. Violators will face FIRs under Section 188 if they do not follow the orders of Rawalpindi and Islamabad administration.

The deputy commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has issued notification regarding to imposition of Section 144 from 1st of Muharram. “We will never spare violators of law at any cost, deputy commissioner warned.

The administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have prepared comprehensive plans to ensure security during Muharram and also sought cooperation of Ulemas from all schools of thoughts to maintain peace during the month. Over 5,000 security personnel would perform duty in federal capital while more than 3,000 policemen will perform duty in Rawalpindi during Muharram.

As many as 199 ‘majalis’ venues have been declared highly sensitive where extra deployment of security personnel would be made on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The deputy commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Umar Jahangir said that police and civil administration would be on high alert during Muharram. All civic body departments like Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC), Health Department, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122 and others would remain on high alert, he said.

The reliable sources said that Rawalpindi and Islamabad administrations have met ulema and mashaikh of all schools of thought who assured full cooperation for maintenance of peace. The sources also said the administrations are waiting for report from the police’s special branch under which entry of some controversial ulemas would be banned in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Under the security plan, volunteers will be activated to check participants of ‘majalis’ and processions through metal detectors. Strict vigilance will be maintained to ensure that security measures are put in place by the police as well as peace committees.

The Rawalpindi and Islamabad administration officials will also visit routes of processions and imambargahs along with the police.

The processions will pass through fixed routes and their timings will be observed strictly. Checking of hotels and guest houses has been started while combing of slum areas is also on the card.

According to Rawalpindi Commissioner Office, total 3,571 ‘majalis’ would be held in Rawalpindi division from Muharram 1 to 10.

While, managements of mourning processions and ‘majalis’ would be asked to submit surety bonds pledging that they would abide by the code of conduct and speakers would be directed to abstain from speeches that might fan sectarianism.