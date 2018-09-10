Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely
Democracy to flourish further: COAS

Democracy to flourish further: COAS
No loan for dams: CJP

No loan for dams: CJP
Surrendering to bigots

Surrendering to bigots
14 committees for first 100-day plan

14 committees for first 100-day plan
Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria

Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria
Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour
Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants
China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan

China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan
Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Sports

AFP
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Simeone will coach Inter Milan sooner or later’

MILAN: Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will “sooner or later” become coach of Serie A giants Inter Milan, his sister and agent claimed on Sunday.

“I think it’s only a matter of time. He loves the club, the atmosphere and living in Milan. Inter is a side he would really love to coach,” Natalia Simeone said in quotes in the Italian press.

Former Argentina international defender Simeone spent two years as a player with Inter, whom he joined from Atletico Madrid in 1997, winning a Serie A title and the UEFA Cup.

He then went on to play for four years with another Italian club, Lazio, before returning to Atletico Madrid.

“Diego said it too, sooner or later, he’ll end up at Inter,” said Natalia.

“Inter is a team that he would like to coach so much, but he has remained very close to Lazio, too.”

The 48-year-old Simeone took over as Atletico Madrid coach in 2011 and despite being touted for a move away last summer he extended his contract.

He has won seven trophies with the Madrid club including the La Liga title and two Europa League crowns as well as twice finishing runner-up in the Champions League in 2014 and 2016.

“At the end of the day, passion always wins out,” his sister said.

“Diego has been with Atletico for seven years. He is one of the best coaches in the world, but he remains when he knows there is still work to be done. And I accompany him (in that task).”

Diego’s son Giovanni is also a rising star, playing with Serie A side Fiorentina and this week scored on his senior debut for Argentina.

But Simeone’s youngest son is also a talented footballer.

“Giuliano Simeone is 15, he’s Diego’s third child, and currently playing at River Plate,” she said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams

Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams
Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book