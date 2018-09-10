Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely
Democracy to flourish further: COAS

Democracy to flourish further: COAS
No loan for dams: CJP

No loan for dams: CJP
Surrendering to bigots

Surrendering to bigots
14 committees for first 100-day plan

14 committees for first 100-day plan
Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria

Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria
Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour
Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants
China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan

China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan
Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Sports

A
Agencies
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mustafizur can peak during Asia Cup: Walsh

DHAKA: Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh on Sunday said that paceman Mustafizur Rahman can return to peak form in the upcoming Asia Cup.

The injury-prone bowler has been in and out of action lately. He sustained shoulder and ankle injuries in 2017, and earlier this year he injured his left toe while playing in the IPL.

He subsequently missed the away series against Afghanistan in June, and the two-Test series in the Caribbean thereafter. Mustafizur made his return in the limited-overs leg of the series, though, and recently revealed he had recovered fully, but needed to “find better rhythm”.

“He is coming on very good,” Walsh said.

“He is not where he’d like to be. He did well in the West Indies when he joined us. If those injuries stay behind him, he will only get better. He has very special skills. We need to have him around to give us a chance to do well,”

“I think he will always give you the edge. We are hoping he can reach his peak during the Asia Cup.”

Walsh added that he was keen on fine-tuning Mustafizur’s considerable skill set.

“I don’t think his workload needs to be managed,” said Walsh. “He is bowling pretty well. I would like to do more skill work with him.

“I haven’t had a chance (to work with him) due to his injuries, but I am hoping during the Asia Cup, we can do some work. He is coming with some confidence. Hopefully, he will get a lot fitter. He keeps getting slight injuries.”

Bangladesh lost the Tests in West Indies, but bounced back in the ODIs and T20Is, winning both series 2-1. Walsh said those victories would boost Bangladesh’s confidence heading into the Asia Cup.

“I am very optimistic with Mashrafe (Mortaza) leading the attack. He is a very experienced guy,” said Walsh.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams

Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams
Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book