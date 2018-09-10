Mon September 10, 2018
National

September 10, 2018

Meeting to sight Muharram crescent today

Islamabad: A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to take place on Monday, evening, 29 Zil-Hajj in Karachi for sighting the crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram, 1440 Hijri.

Chairman of the Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman would chair the meeting of Sindh Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, whereas, the other members of the committee would join the meetings of their respective Provincial/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, said official sources in Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Likewise, the zonal committee of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would hold its meeting at building of Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO), Islamabad.

All information about the position of crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No.0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000. Director General (R&R) Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid could be informed on his cell No 0300-6831822. The information regarding crescent sighting could be intimated to Deputy Director Jarullah (Q) at cell no 0308-7777556; 021-99261412;021-99261413 (Met Department).

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.

