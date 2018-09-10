Army inaugurates hydropower plant in South Waziristan

WANA: Deputy Commander 55 Brigade Colonel Ali Jaffery on Sunday inaugurated a hydro power plant in Badar Gigakhel area of Kaniguram in South Waziristan.

Local elders and a large number of residents were also present. The plant started supplying electricity to hundreds of homes. Speaking on the occasion, Col Jaffery said army was now focusing on the development of the area after the restoration of peace. He said that work was underway on hydropower projects in other areas as well.

The army officer said that households connected to the 15 KV plant, adding that each household would pay Rs100 on monthly basis for the maintenance of the plant. Local elder Malik Irfan Burki and residents expressed gratitude to the army for undertaking the project. They also thanked Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Abid Latif for his announcement to expand Kotkai-Kaniguram road.