Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely
Democracy to flourish further: COAS

Democracy to flourish further: COAS
No loan for dams: CJP

No loan for dams: CJP
Surrendering to bigots

Surrendering to bigots
14 committees for first 100-day plan

14 committees for first 100-day plan
Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria

Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria
Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour
Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants
China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan

China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan
Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

National

A
APP
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CT scan machine at BBH out of order

Rawalpindi: Patients coming from far-flung areas of the city and adjoining localities are facing great difficulties as CT scan machine is out of order from the last several months in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH). In absence of CT scan facility, patients are compelled to visit private clinics at heavy cost.

Talking to this agency, Kashan, who suffered a head injury in a road accident said and he underwent for CT scan test at a private clinic paying Rs9,000 for plain test, while Rs12,000 are being charged for a contrast examinations as CT scan machine at BBH was not operative.

He was of the view that it was not possible for even middle class patients to bear these expensive tests from private laboratories or clinics.

When contacted Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Iqbal, admitted that CT machine was out of order for about last four months, adding due to non-availability of an instrument in the country which had become dysfunctional has been purchased and hope that CT machine would be operational soon. He also informed that around 5 to 15 tests were being carried out on the machine on daily basis.

Earlier, the Computed Tomography (CT) scan machine was purchased at the cost of Rs55 million in 2015. Private laboratories, hospitals and clinics are charging upto Rs9,000 and 12,000 for plain and contrast CT scans respectively while, it was available at government hospitals at nominal charge of Rs1600 and Rs2800 for the same.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams

Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams
Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book