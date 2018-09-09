Peshawar Zalmi bus grabs attention in London

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi has arrived in British capital London to roam around and provide fans the opportunity to capture selfies with the team. “LondonZalmiBus initiative is dedicated to Pakistan and our Armed Forces,” stated the Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi.

The Zalmi Family expresses hope that it would receive a rousing welcome by the Londoners and the Zalmi Fans residing in London owing to the services it provided for the betterment of sports in Pakistan. Peshawar Zalmi has also provided an opportunity to the Londoners to win exciting prizes for which a photograph of the ‘LondonZalmiBus’ is to be captured.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman, Javed Afridi has announced that exclusive merchandise including signed Peshawar Zalmi shirts and souvenirs would be handed over to the winners who upload the picture with the hashtag #LondonZalmiBus.

‘Zalmi has fans around the world and we are always looking to connect with them. Zalmi fans are our most prized asset.

This is for the first time, the Zalmi team has arrived in London. Led by Darren Sammy, the team won the second edition of Pakistan Super League in 2017 and has been on the hunt for new talent across the country.

Peshawar Zalmi has also tried to help the victims of Army Public School, Peshawar as a fully-funded trip of 152 children to Dubai was arranged by the team so they could take part in the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League season 1.

The franchise is also exploring other areas of sports besides Cricket and is nurturing the young talent so they can fulfill their dreams and a positive image of the country can be projected. The London tour is a testament to the same intention.

Fans from all over the world and Pakistani’s visiting London felt super proud to see their own team roaming around the streets of London. A notable tweet from our very own sports anchor, Dr. Nauman, was seen a few days ago when he spotted the #LondonZalmiBus on his tour to London. He expressed his gratitude and congratulated the Chairman Javed Afridi for this initiative as it is a great honor for Pakistan. Through this campaign, we are not only connecting with our fans but also portraying a positive image of Pakistan at a global scale. The campaign is dedicated to Pakistan and the Pak Forces.

The #LondonZalmiBus can be seen through these routes: Willesden, Putney, Tottenham, Clapton, Edgware (Sov London), East Perivale, Lea Interchange-Tower Tr, Limebourne-Abellio, Norwood (Arr Lon South), New Cross-Go Ahead, Shepherd Bush-Trandv, Wood Green & Westbourne Park.