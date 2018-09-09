Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Family festival pulls in large crowds

Islamabad The two-day Islamabad Family Festival opened at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre here on Saturday attracting large crowds of people from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.

The event organised by the Jang Media Group featured stalls of clothes, food, jewellery, furniture, marriage bureaus, real estate developers, and industries.

The Chocolate and Cheese Festival, theatrical performances, fashion and car shows, Gaming Zone, Kids’ Arena and food court were also part of the festival.

Entry to the event was free of charge and thus, prompting the people from across the twin cities and adjoining areas, especially families, to throng it.

Though the festival opened in the morning, the people poured in only in the evening to do shopping and enjoy fun-filled activities due to decline in temperature and humidity.

The event lasted until 7pm.

The visitors appreciated the event saying it offered them healthy activities. They said such events should take place regularly.

The handicrafts stall was a major attraction for them as wallets, handbags, mats, rugs, embroidered clothes, wall hangings and decoration pieces were on display.

As women showed interest in clothes, youths and children were seen at Gaming Zone and Kids’ Arena. The food court offering a wide range of snacks and beverages were also part of the festival.

The organisers declared the event a success saying large numbers of people visited it on the first day and lot more are expected to show up on the final day.

Muhammad Salman of the Jang Group marketing team said around 80 stalls were put up at the two-day festival, which was visited by scores of people, mostly residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He said there was a greater likelihood of larger crowds of people showing up on Sunday.

“The projected turnout of the people is 80,000 during the two days of the event,” he said.

The marketing person said it’s the festival’s Season 2 providing the families of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with shopping, entertainment and eating opportunities under one roof.

He said the events would be held next years, too.

Salman said the people shouldn’t miss the event and should take family members, especially children, there on Sunday for a good day out.

