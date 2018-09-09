CDA demolishes four marquees and food outlet

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) assisted by Islamabad administration and police on Saturday carried out a major operation against illegally raised buildings of wedding halls and an outlet of international food chain on right of way of Kashmir Highway.

The operation led by Member Estate CDA was participated by 350 personnel of enforcement wing and Islamabad Police during which four operational maurqees and a building of a food outlet in sectors G-12 and H-13 were razed and cease to exist.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat was also present on the occasion. According to unconfirmed reports, a wedding ceremony was going on in one of maurqees when operation was launched there.

The raiding team also scuffled with staff and guests there. The sources said that one of wedding halls which was also demolished completely with the help of heavy machinery belonged to an ex parliamentarian of Pakistan People’s Party.

The operation which has been started on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to clear right of way Kashmir Highway will continue on Sunday on a larger scale. The civic body has also sought assistance of National Highway Authority to for purpose.