Sun September 09, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

KP health reforms architect visits PIMS, Polyclinic

Islamabad : As part of the PTI government’s plans to replicate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s medical teaching institutions reforms in other parts of the country, the 2015 initiative’s architect and Premier Imran Khan’s US-based pulmonologist cousin, Dr Nausherwan Burki, visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and the Federal Government Polyclinic, the federal capital’s premier public sector hospitals, along with national health services minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani.

The PIMS visit was surprise one, which occurred in the morning. Accompanied by hospital's executive director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood, the two went to the PIMS outdoor patient and emergency wards at the Cardiac Centre, and orthopaedic, nephrology and other departments and appreciated the recent improvements in patient care, cleanliness and progress on on-going projects. The minister said PIMS would be made a model hospital by revamping services, providing latest equipment, and increasing pay structure of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

He said the government would increase the hospital’s budgetary allocations and human resource to further improve patient care.

While promising the provision of free medicines to all patients, the minister said the hospital’s radiology department would get magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized axial tomography (CT) scan and X-ray machines. “We are committed to reforming health services in the country and will go all-out for it,” he said. The PIMS executive director gave a detailed presentation on the hospital’s projects and budget. Later, the two visited the Polyclinic and examined services at emergency, gynaecology and children’s wards.

