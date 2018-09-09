Sun September 09, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Pakistan drub Bhutan 3-0 in SAFF Championship

LAHORE: Pakistan won their last match of the group stage when they thrashed Bhutan 3-0 in the SAFF Championship 2018 at Bangabandhu Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

With this win, Pakistan also boosted their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the biennial football tournament.

After losing to Bangladesh in their previous game, Pakistan bounced back strongly against Bhutan.

The men in green were made to toil hard early on as they missed a couple of chances due to strong defensive play by Bhutan.

However, in the 20th minute, Muhammad Riaz scored a brilliant goal to put Bhutan under pressure.

Hassan Bashir then doubled Pakistan’s lead nine minutes later when he scored his second goal of the tournament — also becoming tournament’s top-scorer so far.

Bhutan found it difficult against Pakistan’s aggressive play as their players failed to create any chances.

Faheem Ahmed scored Pakistan’s third goal in extra-time to seal their victory.

Pakistan’s coach Jose Antonio Nogueira was delighted after the win.

“The boys are confident. Hopefully this time we will not disappoint the football fans in Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nepal hammered Bangladesh 2-0 in the other Group A match. Bimal Gharti scored Nepal’s opening goal in the 33rd minute before Nawayug Shresta netting their second in the dying moments of the match.

