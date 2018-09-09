Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

World

REUTERS
September 9, 2018

Share

Thousands march in French cities to demand action against climate change

PARIS: Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in France´s main cities on Saturday to demand action against climate change and to show support for former environment minister Nicolas Hulot who quit in frustration over the government´s approach.

Police said as many as 18,500 protesters took the streets in Paris joining a global campaign dubbed "Rise for climate" and a French one launched in support to Hulot who quit on Aug 28. Non-governmental organisations estimated turnout at as many as 50,000. Hulot said he felt lonely at the ministry.

"Who would be efficient on his own? Where are my troops? Who is behind me?," he said in a radio interview in which he announced his resignation.

Thousands also marched in cities including Marseilles, Strasbourg and Toulouse.

The departure of Hulot, who was one of the most popular ministers, was a blow to President Emmanuel Macron, whose popularity has slid in recent weeks after a post-election honeymoon period.

Hulot´s inclusion in the cabinet in mid-2017 was seen as a way to sustain the green image France had earned 18 months earlier by brokering the Paris Agreement to combat greenhouse gas emissions.

Macron, however, has watered down Hulot´s initiatives on issues such as reducing reliance on nuclear energy and the banning of the weed killer glyphosate.

