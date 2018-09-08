WI name women’s squads for SA series

KINGSTON: West Indies have named Shemaine Campbelle, Natasha McLean and Shakera Selman in their 13-member squad for the three-match ICC Women’s Championship ODI series against South Africa that is scheduled to begin on September 16 in Barbados.

Uncapped spinners Karishma Ramharack and Sheneta Grimmond were the two additions to the squad that will play five Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa from September 24 to October 6.

The series will serve as a prelude to a three-match series against India later in October that will lead up to the World T20 in November. West Indies, who won the 2016 edition of the tournament, will look to defend the title at home. “As we approach the ICC WWT20, both the ODI and T20 series will be key as our preparation continues towards the tournament,” West Indies women chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said.

“After a disappointing tour of New Zealand, our players now have the opportunity to be highly competitive in familiar conditions.” Campbelle, a 25-year old wicketkeeper-batsman, last made an international appearance during the 2016 tour of India, and made her way back to the national squad with strong domestic performances.

McLean, 23, hasn’t played an ODI for West Indies since September 2014. Selman, the 29-year old fast bowler, returned from an injury that kept her out of the side that toured New Zealand in March.

Several players from that tour, on which West Indies lost both the ODI and the T20I series, were dropped. Britney Cooper, Reniece Boyce, Kyshona Knight, Akeira Peters and Tremayne Smartt were left out, while 17-year-old Qiana Joseph, who debuted during the 2017 World Cup and played only two one-dayers since, found a place in the ODI squad.

ODI squad: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Merissa Aguilleira (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha Mclean, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed

T20I squad: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Merissa Aguilleira (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha Mclean, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack.