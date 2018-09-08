Overweight child

Parents should play an active role in ensuring that their kids develop healthy eating habits to prevent too much weight gain.

Excessive weight gain is associated with health issues such as breathing problems, type 2 diabetes, joint pain, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. The US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases suggests how you can help your child develop healthy eating habits for life:

* Be a good role model by eating healthy foods and exercising regularly.

* Teach your child about healthy portion sizes.

* Limit fast food. Opt for healthy, fresh foods and drinks.

* Make mealtime a family event and limit eating food in front of the TV, computer or game console.

* Discuss with your child what it means to be healthy. Emphasise the importance of exercise, getting enough sleep and limited screen time.