Nasrullah Dareshak rejects DC Rajanpur allegations

RAJANPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak has rejected Rajanpur deputy commissioner’s allegations about exerting pressure on him for the transfer of patwaris.

He also raised questions about the allegations, saying if the deputy commissioner himself transfers and appoints patwaris and if he (Dareshak) himself would go to the DC to ask for such transfers.

Dareshak also said what was wrong in it if he ever asked the deputy commissioners about some public welfare tasks. Rajanpur DC Allah Ditta Warraich had accused PTI MNA Nasrullah Dreshak of interfering in administrative issues a few days back. The DC had also written a letter to commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan in this regard. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from the chief secretary Punjab.