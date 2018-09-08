Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

National

BR
Bureau report
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP CM orders transformation of TEVTA

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered total transformation of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and realignment of professional and technical skill trainings as per the market demands.

He said the new ground realities of the market and industrial sector required highly skilled manpower to raise the existing placement for jobs from 25 percent to 70 percent. "Compromising improvement and progress creates a lot of problem that we have seen in the last few decades and people are still bearing the brunt of these illogical compromises. Resistance to change and improvement delays the growth," he added.

He was presiding over a meeting of TEVTA at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, according to a handout. The meeting focused on the functions, progress of different institutes, the governance and budget related issues and made a number of decisions.

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed, Secretaries of Finance, Industries, Science & Information Technology MD TEVTA Muhammad Amin and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister said the services sector was being rediscovered and the quality of trainings be brought to the international standard as professional education and training will be the focus area for fulfilling the future needs of the province.

Appreciating the working of the management of TEVTA, Mahmood Khan directed it to develop different domains and productive use of its employees. He appreciated the savings made by the management of TEVTA and bringing transparency, urging it to develop linkages with the different industries. The chief minister emphasised on effective monitoring of progress of TEVTA institutes to ensure performance evaluation and financial review.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use