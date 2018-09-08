Injured Ponting’s Australia coaching role under a cloud

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has suffered a serious Achilles injury during the shoot of a commercial while kicking a football. He reportedly underwent a surgery last week and is expected to get fit in three to six months time.

The injury could potentially hamper his coaching role with the Australian team as he was set to join them for their UAE tour where they face Pakistan for two Tests and three T20Is starting with a tour match later this month.

Ponting was part of Australia’s coaching staff for their limited-overs tour of UK earlier this year. There were reports of Cricket Australia (CA) in talks with Ponting to get him involved in a coaching role with the national team under head coach Justin Langer.

The development must have come as a dampener for Langer who is looking to take Australia forward in the aftermath of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

“Ricky’s knowledge of the game is second-to-none, and we know that his experiences, tactical expertise and leadership will be invaluable for this group,” Langer had said ahead of Ponting joining the national squad in England earlier this year.Recently, Langer had revealed he was losing sleep following his appointment as the head coach.