AB de Villiers to be in action in PSL-IV

LAHORE: South African cricketer AB de Villiers will be in action in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He will be part of the PSL 4 draft. He has confirmed to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) his availability for the 2019 edition.The former South African skipper retired from international cricket earlier this year. He is considered among the greatest ever batsmen with over 20,000 international runs to his name.

“Pakistan Super League has grown into one of the top T20 tournaments in the world and I’ve really enjoyed watching PSL matches in recent years,” said de Villiers in a video message announcing his signing with PSL.

“PSL is a league that has given Pakistan so much to cheer about and I look forward to being on the field once again,” de Villiers said. “I have certainly enjoyed watching some of the PSL games on television in recent years,” he said. “In 2019, I will be participating in the PSL. I certainly can’t wait to see you there.”

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani welcomed AB de Villiers to PSL. “We are delighted with the signing of de Villiers for Pakistan Super League,” said Mani. “He is a modern-day great and he will add immense value to the tournament. His involvement in PSL will also provide great learning opportunities for our youngsters.”AB de Villiers scored 1,672 Twenty20 International runs in 78 matches.